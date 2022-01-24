C-19 vaccine card mandatory at Shaheed Minar

In order to observe Martyred Intellectual Day and International Mother Language Day at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital carrying Covid-19 vaccination certificate and covering face with mask have been made compulsory.

In addition, a maximum

of 5 delegates from each organization or institution and a maximum of 2 persons at individual level will be allowed to lay wreaths at the Shaheed Minar to maintain physical distance.

The Dhaka University (DU) on Sunday formed a Central Coordinating Committee for Amar Ekushey celebration and different sub committees to celebrate this day maintaining health guidelines.

The decisions were taken at a meeting held in the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the DU campus with Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.