

UK MP sacked from govt over ‘Muslimness’

Nusrat Ghani, 49, was sacked as a transport minister in 2020, and told the Sunday Times that a whip said her "Muslimness was raised as an issue" at a meeting in Downing Street. She was also told her "Muslim woman minister status was making colleagues feel uncomfortable", she claimed.

Chief whip Mark Spencer, whose role it is to keep MPs on board with the government's agenda, took the unusual step of identifying himself as the person at the centre of the claims, and denied the allegations. "These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory," he wrote on Twitter.

"I have never used those words attributed to me. It is disappointing that when

this issue was raised before Ms Ghani declined to refer the matter to the Conservative Party for a formal investigation," he added.

The government whips are in the spotlight at the moment after they were accused by Tory MP William Wragg of "blackmailing" critics of under-fire Prime Minister Boris Johnson in order to prevent them from trying to oust him. -AFP











