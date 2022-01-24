Three arrested over torturing transgender beauty

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested three persons from the city's Farmgate and Mohakhali areas in connection with torturing popular transgender beauty vlogger Saad Mua.

The arrested were identified as Fuad Amin Ishtiaque (21), Saima Sikder Nira alias RJ Nira

(23), and Abdullah Afif Sadman (19).

They used to befriend people on social media, invite them over to their rented home, and eventually blackmail them by taking "compromising" photos and videos.

During the process, they used to pose as members of armed forces or law enforcers.

Khandaker Al Moin, Rab's Legal and Media Wing director, shared the information at a press conference after arresting the three accused from Dhaka's Farmgate and Mohakhali areas.

Rab claimed to have recovered a walkie-talkie and a toy pistol they used to impersonate law enforcers.

Briefing reporters, the Rab director said the arrestees are members of an organised criminal gang. Ishtiaque is the ringleader while two others are his accomplices.

On Friday, transgender beauty vlogger Saad Mua alleged that she was held captive and tortured by a man and a woman she met at a restaurant in the city's Bashundhara residential area four days ago.

In her police complaint, Saad claimed that the man and the woman later invited her to their house for lunch. When she went there, the accused allegedly held her captive, took away her bag and cell phone, and also tortured her.

Based on her complaint, a case was filed at Vatara Police Station against the accused on Friday.





