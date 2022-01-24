Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Three arrested over torturing transgender beauty

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent 

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested three persons from the city's Farmgate and Mohakhali areas in connection with torturing popular transgender beauty vlogger Saad Mua.
The arrested were identified as Fuad Amin Ishtiaque (21), Saima Sikder Nira alias RJ Nira
    (23), and Abdullah Afif Sadman (19).
They used to befriend people on social media, invite them over to their rented home, and eventually blackmail them by taking "compromising" photos and videos.
During the process, they used to pose as members of armed forces or law enforcers.  
Khandaker Al Moin, Rab's Legal and Media Wing director, shared the information at a press conference after arresting the three accused from Dhaka's Farmgate and Mohakhali areas.
Rab claimed to have recovered a walkie-talkie and a toy pistol they used to impersonate law enforcers.
Briefing reporters, the Rab director said the arrestees are members of an organised criminal gang. Ishtiaque is the ringleader while two others are his accomplices.
On Friday, transgender beauty vlogger Saad Mua alleged that she was held captive and tortured by a man and a woman she met at a restaurant in the city's Bashundhara residential area four days ago.
In her police complaint, Saad claimed that the man and the woman later invited her to their house for lunch. When she went there, the accused allegedly held her captive, took away her bag and cell phone, and also tortured her.
Based on her complaint, a case was filed at Vatara Police Station against the accused on Friday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19 vaccine card mandatory at Shaheed Minar
UK MP sacked from govt over ‘Muslimness’
Three arrested over torturing transgender beauty
8,515 killed, 9,751 injured in 6,213 road, rail, waterways mishaps
Ardern scraps wedding amid Omicron wave
Female cleaner hit by garbage truck dies in city
15 nominated for Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021
Govt offices with 50 pc capacity from today


Latest News
Banks to run with 50pc manpower
Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo
WHO: World at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
Bank officials, staff must have vaccine certificates: BB
HC orders to hang fare list at all bus terminals
Bangladesh team eliminated losing to Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi among two injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Burkina Faso President detained at military camp
20 students hospitalised as hunger strike enters fifth day
Light rain likely in parts of country
Most Read News
BNP confusing people on EC bill: Quader
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding due to COVID restrictions
Soccer-Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
Pfizer CEO suggests annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters
UK MP says she was sacked from government over 'Muslimness'
Aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft