8,515 killed, 9,751 injured in 6,213 road, rail, waterways mishaps

In 2021, a total of 8,516 people were killed and 9,751 were injured in 6,213 road, rail and waterways accidents. Among them were 10 freedom fighters, 329 students and 638 children.

The victims of these accidents are 78.39 per cent working population aged between 15 and 45 years. The annual loss from these accidents is about 1.5 per cent of GDP.

Bangladesh Passengers Welfare Association has given the information on Sunday at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity on the occasion of 'Annual Road Accident Report-2021' disclosing programme.

Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, Secretary General of the association, said the number of road accidents has increased by 13.11 per cent, deaths by 14.38 per cent and injuries by 4.85 per cent in 2021 as compared to 2020, despite the closure of public transport for 85 days to coronavirus pandemic.

According to the report, in 2021, 7,809 people were killed and 9,039 injured in 5,629 road accidents. At the same time, 396 people were killed and 134 injured

in 402 accidents on the railways. A total of 311 people were killed, 578 injured and 544 missing in 182 accidents on the waterways.

The report was prepared by monitoring the news of road accidents published in national, regional and online newspapers of the country.

The victims identified in the newspaper were 2,350 drivers, 1,715 pedestrians, 1,017 transport workers, 430 students, 111 teachers, 238 law enforcement personnel, 1,076 women, 638 children, 42 journalists and 27 doctors, 14 lawyers and 18 engineers and 161 leaders and activists of different political parties and 10 freedom fighters.

A comparative analysis of the statistics also shows that in 2021 compared to 2020, the accident of pedestrian increased by 1.11 per cent, train collisions by 0.06 per cent, head-on collisions of cars by 0.11 per cent.

However the incidence of falling into the abyss decreased by 0.95 per cent and other miscellaneous incidents decreased by 0.5 per cent.

The type of accident analysis shows that 31.51 per cent of the total accidents this year took place on national highways, 39.29 per cent on regional highways and 20.34 per cent on feeder roads.

In addition, 5.31 per cent of the total accidents across the country occurred in Dhaka metropolis, 2.66 per cent in Chittagong metropolis and 0.87 per cent in rail crossings.

Despite a long three-month shutdown of public transport, the number of accidents on national highways increased by 2.58 per cent, on feeder roads by 1.23 per cent and at rail crossings by 0.06 per cent in the last year. But the number of accidents on regional highways decreased by 5.4 per cent.







