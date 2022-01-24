Ardern scraps wedding amid Omicron wave



WELLINGTON, Jan 23: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions to slow the community spread of theCOVID-19 Omicron variant, she told reporters on Sunday.New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday after a cluster of nine COVID-19 Omicron cases showed community spread from the North to South islands after a wedding.A family returned to Nelson in the South Island by plane after attending a wedding and other events in Auckland in the North Island. The family and a flight attendant tested positive. -REUTERS