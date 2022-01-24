Video
Monday, 24 January, 2022
Front Page

Female cleaner hit by garbage truck dies in city

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A female cleaner of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) was killed after a garbage truck hit her in the capital's Mohakhali area early hours of Sunday.
Deceased Shikha Rani Gharani, 55, lived with her family at Sattola slum in Mohakhali. She hailed from Barishal. Tejgaon Police Station inspector Shah Alam confirmed the matter.
He said the accident occurred when the cleaner was sweeping the streets in front of Mohakhali Flyover around 1:45am. She died on the spot.
The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Morgue for autopsy.
With her, at least four persons have been killed so far after being hit by garbage trucks of DNCC and DSCC since November last year.
On December 23, a man
    died after a Dhaka South City Corporation garbage truck hit him in Wari area.
In late November, two persons including a Notre Dame College student were killed after two such vehicles of DNCC and DSCC hit them in Dhaka's Gulistan and Panthapath areas.


« PreviousNext »

