15 nominated for Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021

A total of 15 dignitaries were nominated for the Bangla Academy Literary Award, 2021 in 11 categories.

They will be given the award on the inaugural function of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair to be started from the third week of February this year.

Earlier, the government decided to defer the date of Amar Ekushey Book Fair for two weeks from

February 1 amid upsurge in the Covid- 19 pandemic.

According to a Bangla Academy press release issued on January 23 and signed by its Secretary AHM Lokman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the award to the awardees in the inaugural session of the Book Fair.

The awardees are- Asad Mannan and Bimal Guha in poetry, Jharna Rahman and Biswajit Chowdhury in literature, Hossainuddin Hossain in research, Aminur Rahman and Rafiq-um-Munir Chowdhury in translation, Sadhana Ahmed in Drama, Rafiqur Rashid in children's literature, Panna Kaiser in research on liberation war affairs, Harun-ur-Rashid in research on Bangabandhu, Shubhagata Chowdhury in science or science fiction or environmental science, Sufia Khatun and Haider Akbar Khan Rono in autobiography or memoir or travelogue and Aminur Rahman Sultan in folklore.







