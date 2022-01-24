Govt offices with 50 pc capacity from today

The government has finally decided to run the offices with 50 percent of their total manpower from today (Monday) to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was taken following the advice of a Technical Advisory

Committee on Coronavirus.

An order in this regard was issued by the Cabinet Division on Sunday.

The order said that from Monday to February 8, all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices will function with half of their total manpower in compliance with the health rules.

The Supreme Court will issue necessary directions to the court. Bangladesh Bank will also provide necessary instructions regarding bank insurance and financial institutions, it added.













