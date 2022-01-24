Visitors’ entry to BD Secretariat restricted

Amid recent upsurge in the Covid 19 infection in the country, Bangladesh Secretariat has enforced ban on visitors' entry for indefinite period as part of the government's restriction imposed recently.

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Md Shahinoor Miah told reporters that the Cabinet Division has ordered the restriction to be enforced from January 24 (Thursday) until further order. A notification was issued regarding the temporary ban.

Earlier, the government asked the authorities concerned to comply with its 11-point directives including plying public transport with 50 percent of its

capacity and running offices with its 50 percent manpower following the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid 19.

It has also asked the authorities to ensure use of facemasks and maintaining hygiene rules strictly.

As part of the instruction, the restriction on allowing visitors in the key point of the administration was imposed from Thursday.







