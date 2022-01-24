C-19 positivity rate jumps to 31.29pc, 14 more die

The country recorded 14 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday.

The death toll now stands at 28,223. Some 10,906 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of

cases to 1,685,136.

Besides, 782 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease. With this the total number patients recovered from the disease is 1,556,861 while the overall recovery rate stands at 92.39 percent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 31.29 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.91 percent and the death rate at 1.67 percent.

In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 34,854 samples.

Of the 14 deceased, six were males and eight females and they were aged between 31 and 90 years old.

Of them, five died in Dhaka division, two each in Sylhet, Mymensingh, Chittagong divisions and one each in Rangpur, Khulna and Barisal divisions.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.5 million lives and infected over 339 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 273 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.







