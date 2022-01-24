Video
SUST students bring out shroud procession, allege threat

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Our Correspondent

Shahjalal University students continuing their hunger strike unto death on campus on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), who are continuing their hunger strike unto death in front of the VC's residence demanding his resignation, brought out a silent procession on the campus wearing shrouds on Sunday.
The procession started from the university's Golchattar around 3pm and ended in front of the VC's residence around 3:30pm after marching through different roads on the campus.
One of the participants said: "Even though we are now wearing shroud symbolically, it will soon be worn by students on hunger strike. You (VC) accept our demand. A chair is not worth more than 24 lives."
"If we have to die for a dictatorial vice-chancellor, then why only 24 people, we all agree to die. We will not leave the movement until the Vice-Chancellor resigns. We are ready to give our lives for the resignation of the dictatorial Vice-Chancellor," he said.
A delegation was
    Sangsad (Parliament).
While talking on the point of order JS session, Kazi Firoz Rashid of Dhaka-6 and Pir Fazlur Rahman of Sunamganj-4 made the demand for the removal of the VC in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
They also criticised the VC in their speeches and requested Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Education Minister Dipu Moni to take necessary action in this regard.
"Nobody moved yet even though 16 students have already been hospitalized due to the hunger strike. However, amid all this the Education Minister wants them to come to Dhaka to talk with her," Kazi Firoz Rashid said adding, "We all know that students will never leave the movement in order to meet someone. Therefore, the Minister should go instead wearing double masks."
Referring to the movements during his student life, Firoz Rashid said, "We never even went to Bangabhaban to discuss any movement. Although as students, we were barely invited to any event still we declined the invitation to Bangabhaban by Abdul Monem Khan, former governor during 1962-1969 in East Pakistan."
"Every student movement in the history of the country has been logical, then why should students come to the Education Minister," he exclaimed.
"No student movement should be underestimated. Therefore, I think the Prime Minister and the Education Minister should remove him right now and help the students return to their classrooms," he added.
"There is nothing sadder than seeing students resorting to hunger strike to remove a vice-chancellor. It means they have no confidence, love or respect left for him," he said, adding that the VC should step down right away if there is a slightest sense of self-esteem left in him.  
Besides, Pir Fazlur Rahman of Sunamganj-4 said, "The government should dismiss the vice-chancellor today if he does not want to resign voluntarily."
The students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) are on a hunger strike since Wednesday demanding resignation of their vice chancellor. Meanwhile, 17 of the 24 students on the hunger strike were hospitalized. The movement has entered to 12th consecutive days on Sunday.
On Saturday, the Minister held a meeting with a delegation of teachers from SUST at her residence at 6:05pm when she urged the dissenting students to sit with her for talks to resolve the current standoff.
The students also turned down the notice of shutting down the university for an indefinite period and the directive to leave their dormitories. Currently, the students are staying on the campus. SUST was supposed to shut down following a clash on the campus between police and the protesting students on January 16. The students were asked to leave the dormitories by noon the next day.


