Fast spreading Omicron adds to pandemic panic



A Covid affected elderly man being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The number of patients is increasing day by day and the rate of identification is also increasing. Public health experts fear that if this trend continues, the country will surpass all previous records of the last two years of Covid-19 pandemic.

The country has seen the ups and downs of this pandemic which has been going on for almost two years. Worse conditions were seen in June, July and August last year. In the delta uprising, everyone saw the highest number of patients and the highest

number of deaths in one day.

Infections begin to decline in late August. The situation is somewhat under control. The detection rate decreases to around one per cent but at the end of the year, Omicron gave birth to a new fear.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the number of new patients is doubling every three to four days. On January 18, the Director General of the DGHS, Prof Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, said, "The increase in the number of infections is a bad sign. If we do not restrain ourselves, there is a real danger."

On January 1 this year, 370 people were identified with Coronavirus, on January 2, 557, on January 3, 674, on January 4, 775, January 5, 892, and January 6, 1,140, on January 7, 1,146 on January 8, 1,169, on January 9, 1,491 and on January 10, 2,231 people were identified positive.

Then on January 11, 2,458, on January 12, 2,917, on January 13, 3,359, on January 14, 4,378, on January 15, 3,447 on 16 January, 5,222, on January 17, 6,676, on January 18, 8,407, on January 19, 9,500, on January 20, 10,888, on January 21, 11,434, on January 22, 9,614 and on January 23, 10,906 people were infected with the virus.

On the January 23, the patient identification rate is 31.29 per cent. Public health experts said the number of new patients has never been so fast before, and all previous records will be surpassed by the Omicron 'tsunami.'

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said in a recent press conference that government restrictions needed to be complied with in this critical situation.

The Health Minister said the number of patients in the hospital is also increasing, adding that the beds were one-third full. If it increases like this, beds will no longer be available in Dhaka hospital. One thousand patients are admitted inside the city corporation of the city.

Dr Mushtaq Hossain, an adviser of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), also thinks that the country will suffer more in the tsunami of Omicron this time.

"It'll not a matter of surprising even if 40-60 thousand people detected in a day. Omicron has fewer complications, and fewer patients get hospitalized than Delta, he said, adding that if the infection increases, it will increase proportionately.

Asked how long the Omicron tsunami could last, he said, "The infection that rises fast also decreases fast. Omicron infection may continue to rise in the next two weeks. It will also be in the first phase in February. It could be reduced by the last week of the same month."

Public health expert Abu Jamil Faisal, a member of the public health advisory committee of the DGHS, said that it is an Omicron tsunami. He feared that Omicron tsunami would break all previous records.

He said, "The number of patient is increasing. The rate of identification is also increasing. If the sample test is increased, the detection rate will increase also. The number of patients is increasing so fast due to Omicron which has not been seen in the last two years."

"Now the number of patients is increasing at a geometric rate. If this continues, it will not take long for the medical system of the country to collapse at one stage," he added.









