CEC, ECs Appointment Bill-2022 placed in JS

The draft of much-talked-about 'Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (EC) Appointment Bill-2022 has been placed in parliament for passage as the government wants to have a law in this regard as per the constitution.

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday placed the draft law in the Jatiya Sangsad session and later it was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for further examination.

The committee was given seven days for submitting its report to the Sangsad.

However, opposition BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid opposed the process of preparing the draft law and urged the Law Minister to withdraw the draft law citing it as meaningless.

As per the proposed law, a search committee will be formed taking approval from the President over the constitution of the EC.

The search committee will recommend the names of 10 suitable candidates before the President to appoint the CEC and other election commissioners, the bill says.

The move came just one month before the expiry of the five-year tenure of the incumbent EC led by CEC KM Nurul Huda as it is going to complete its five-year term in February 14 this year.

As per the draft law, the would-be CEC and election commissioners must be Bangladeshi citizens and at least 50 years old and have at least 20 years of work experience in any important government, semi-government, private or judicial posts.

If a person is declared insane by any court or a person has not been released from the jail after being declared as 'bankrupt or he/she acquires citizenship of or affirms the allegiance to a foreign country surrendering Bangladeshi citizenship or if a person is convicted for a criminal offence involving moral turpitude and sentenced to at least two-year imprisonment or if a person is convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal and is disqualified for such posts by or under any law he or she would not be eligible for the post of CEC and election commissioners.

A person who once held the post of CEC or the Chief Justice, they would not be eligible for the post of the CEC. But if a person held the post of election commissioner, he or she might be considered for appointment to the CEC.

In order to give legal protection to the constitution of previous election commissions, it would be considered that these were made under this law, he said.

A justice of the Appellate Division nominated by the Chief Justice (CJ) will be the head of the six-member search committee.

The five other members will be a justice of the High Court (HC) Division nominated by CJ, the comptroller general of accounts, the chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) and two others will be nominated by the President.

Though the constitution suggests appointment of the CEC and other election commissioners under a particular law no law has been formulated over the past 50 years of the country's independence.

The Article 118(1) of the Constitution of Bangladesh states, "There shall be an EC for Bangladesh consisting of 1 [the CEC and not more than four election commissioners] and the appointment of the CEC and other election commissioners (if any) shall, subject to the provisions of any law made in that behalf, be made by the President."

In the past, the President appointed the CEC and commissioners in absence of the law.

The last two election commissions headed by Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed and KM Nurul Huda were constituted through search committees formed by the President following his dialogues with political parties.

The President picked the CEC and four election commissioners in 2012 and 2017 from the names suggested by the search committees.

This time, President Abdul Hamid also started a dialogue with registered political parties on December 20 last year to discuss the issues related to the constitution of the EC ahead of the 12th general elections to be held at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

According to Article 118(1) of the constitution, the bill will be brought to give a legal shield to the appointments of the CEC and elections commissioners to form the EC.

The Cabinet approved the draft of appointing CEC and other election commissioners on January 17, the day the ruling Awami League, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, held a dialogue with President Abdul Hamid at the Bangabhaban on EC formation.







