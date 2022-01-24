DNCC evicts illegal establishments in Mohammadpur



Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) authority conducts a drive to evict illegal establishments in Mohammadpur's Basila area in the capital on Sunday. Police charged baton and detained four local women when they (locals) tried to foil the drive. photo: observer

The drive started on Sunday morning in presence of DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam.

"The canals of the capital were occupied due to the negligence of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and Water Development Board. We will not issue any legal notice to the cannel grabber to free these canals," said DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.

"Those who have already illegally occupied the canal and built various installations will have to give up possession as soon as possible. Otherwise the illegal installations will be demolished by conducting operations, he added.

Regarding the Lautala Canal in Basila, the DNCC mayor said, "The occupiers were occupied two and a half kilometers of the canal, disrupting its normal flow of water. We will free this place and restore its normal flow to connect the Buriganga River, he also added.