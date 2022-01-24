Video
Monday, 24 January, 2022
City News

1,026 test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 23: A total of 1,026 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Sunday after testing 2,655 samples in 16 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.
Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram district, said the number of Covid-19 cases again speedily rose to 1,11,123 as 1,026 more people were reported positive for Covid-19 till Sunday morning.  At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients rose to 96,252 with the recovery of 140 more patients during the time in the district.  The average recovery rate currently stands at 87.02 percent in Chattogram city and district.
With no more new deaths recorded during the period, the death toll remains steady at 1,343.
A total of 1542 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.


