Navy chief returns after Maldives, Sri Lanka visits



Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal paid a courtesy call on Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Didi at the latter's office recently. photo : ISPR

Upon his arrival, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff welcomed him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday, said a press release.

During his visit to the Maldives, the chief of Naval Staff paid a courtesy call on Major General Abdulla Shamaal, chief of the country's National Defense Force, and Mariya Didi, defence minister.

The Navy Chief also visited Bangladesh High Commission in the Maldives.

During his stay in Sri Lanka, the Naval Chief of Staff met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, added the press release. -BSS









