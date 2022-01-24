Apparel sectors’ competitiveness in question

Recently, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has released a report on competitiveness of apparel sectors of different countries titled, "Textiles and clothing in Asian graduating LDCs: Challenges and options". The study was conducted on several particular indicators including, product quality, lead time, ability to create value added products, innovation, efficiency, flexibility of order quantity, financial stability, political stability and sustainability. It is unfortunate for us that Bangladesh scores remarkably lower than Vietnam--our close competitor in apparel industry which ranks 3rd in the world, right after Bangladesh--on ten indices out of a total of twelve.



With around $29 billion apparel export, Vietnam surpassed Bangladesh to become the second largest readymade garment exporter following China in the global market in 2020. According to unofficial data, Bangladesh regained the second position by earning $1.94 billion more than Vietnam in the first seven months of 2021. In the recently published report, only on two indicators--price and tariff advantage, Bangladesh is ahead of Vietnam and China. However, Vietnam's fashion industry on the ten leading indices logs at least one score ahead of Bangladesh, while the gaps are 1.5 and 2 respectively on sustainability and political stability.



Certainly, Vietnam is well ahead of us in terms of overall logistic support. According to the report, the country is better able in sourcing raw materials. Another advantage of Vietnam is the ability to release the imported consignment at its ports within 24 hours. On the contrary, Bangladesh takes 48 hours to one month to release raw material imports for the apparel industry. Moreover, Vietnamese workers are 10%-15% more efficient in manufacturing, while the country can deliver the final product to European buyers 10-15 days earlier than Bangladesh. This lead time factor is one of the setbacks of Bangladesh apparel export.



Vietnam directly sends the products to the buyers from its seaports, but Bangladesh cannot, because of unavailability of a deep-sea port. Feeder vessels have to take the products to countries such as Singapore and Sri Lanka, where the products are transferred to mother vessels for shipment to Europe and the USA. Therefore, complex delivery process causes delay in reaching to the destinations of the products.



However, allegedly, the report in some cases underrated the progress made by Bangladesh garment industry over the past decade. Despite criticism, the report has huge credibility. Even though we have made tremendous improvements in this sector, we should keep in mind that Bangladesh will no longer be entitled for duty-free market access after being graduated from least developed country. Hence, for an uninterrupted market access, Bangladesh apparel sector must achieve the ability compete against the competitors. The country should sign preferential trade agreement and free trade agreement (FTA) with countries and trade blocs to ensure smooth growth of its apparel industry.