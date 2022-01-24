All dilapidated rail crossings should be renovated

Dear Sir

In many parts of our country rail crossings have turned into death traps. Many of these crossings are running without gate and warning bells. Many crossings are even left without in time gatekeepers. In my earlier letters I frequently requested the concerned authority to look into this vulnerable condition of our rail crossing. I asked them for a law that would require gates and a bell at every crossing.



We regularly learn from media how dilapidated our rail crossings across the country are. In many cases, people with a tendency of flouting law cause serious accident. Ignoring warning bells, with headphones in ears, reckless driving, and making haste to cross the traffic tailback are mainly behind accidents in rail crossings. Keeping rail crossings in danger, whatever modern we make the trains be meaningless.

Jhontu

Old Dhaka