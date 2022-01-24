

The east-west fault line



Pakistan, observed Morgenthau in 1956, 'is not a nation and hardly a state.' It was indeed a curious phenomenon. Its two parts were geographically separated by a thousand miles of hostile territory. 55 per cent of its population inhabited the smaller eastern wing 55,000 square miles. The rest lived in the larger territory of the western part 3,08,273 square miles. West Pakistan produced wheat and cotton and a relatively small quantity of rice most of which the West Pakistanis sent out as wheat was their staple food. By contrast, East Bengal's principal products were rice, the staple diet of the population, jute which became the principal foreign exchange earner of undivided Pakistan and tea.



There were important ethno-cultural differences between the two wings. West Pakistan was virtually an extension of the Near East and Central Asia tracing the origins of its culture to Near Eastern civilisations. The people of the four provinces of the region spoke different languages but were not generally opposed to the adoption of Urdu, a variant of Hindustani, as the lingua franca of Pakistan. Bengalis, on the other hand, identified their territory closely with South and Southeast Asia. They were proud of their language and culture.



They resisted all attempts by the non-Bengali dominated ruling elite of Pakistan to impose Urdu as the sole national language. Almost an expression of Hegelian dialectics, Pakistan of 1947 contained in itself the seeds of its own destruction. 'When states are acquired in a country differing in language, customs and laws', wrote Niccolo Machiavelli in The Prince in 1513, 'then comes the difficulties and then it requires great good fortune and much sagacity to hold them.' The rulers of Pakistan had neither.



The non-Bengali ruling elites, at first principally refugee and then West Pakistani (mainly Punjabi) worked to bring forth a colonial framework in Pakistan. West Pakistan became the metropolitan territory and East Bengal the Colony. The political and administrative capital (first in Karachi and from 1960 in Rawalpindi-Islamabad), the headquarters of the three armed forces and the financial capital (Karachi, headquarters of the three armed forces and the financial capital Karachi, headquarters of the state bank and money market, throughout) were all in West Pakistan.



West Pakistanis dominated the civil and defence services as well as the commercial and industrial sectors. East Bengal's only strength was in her numbers. If a real federal democratic system had been in operation this numerical superiority might have been meaningful. As it was, Pakistan was a federation only in hope, in the early parliamentary period (1947 to October 1958). The non-Bengali dominated executive ruled supreme in the absence of an operational constitution.



In the second period of Pakistan's short political history, a military dictatorship ran the country. From 1958 to March 1969, president Ayub administered the land with the help of West Pakistani civilian-military elite. During the third and last period (March 1969 to 1971) another military dictator ruled as the presiding officer of the same elite. This political and administrative domination of East Bengal went hand-in-hand with economic exploitation.



The Civil Service Academy in Lahore in 1967-68 had a larger number of erstwhile East Pakistani probationers. In the civil service cadre, East Pakistanis secured three out of the first four positions reserved exclusively for the top most meritorious competitors. When ten more were added on the basis of parity between the two wings, the number of East Pakistanis (Bengalis) became 13 out of the total of 20 CSP trainees. There were 14 probationers of the Pakistan foreign service cadre and 7 of them were from the east. Thus in all, out of 34 probationers, 20 were from the eastern wing.



This was a unique situation and in the context of rising demands of maximum autonomy for the eastern region it underscored the east-west fault line from time to time. Sometimes the confrontations were hidden in apparently polite humorous remarks especially by those from the west. It may be remembered here that the socio-economic background of the members of the cadres from the two wings were different because of the diverse history of politico-social and economic evolution. The upper strata of West Pakistan well composed of big feudal or business families contributed most of the members of civil and military bureaucracy of Pakistan. On the contrary, the then East Pakistan (East Bengal) had mostly agrarian majority Muslim class which was not feudal nor had claims to big business.



In fact, this class enhanced in education and resources more significantly during the twenty-four years of undivided Pakistan. The difference in the socio-economic background of the members of the elite services from the two wings of Pakistan, often found expression in different behaviour and conduct. Many of the West Pakistanis displayed an inadequately hidden superiority complex.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his

writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times"











Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019.