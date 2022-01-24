Banking Events

Banking Events

Sonali Bank Ltd Rajshahi Zone General Manager Mir Hasan Mohammad Jahid (chief guest) along with Naogaon Principal Office Deputy Manager Ashraful Alam, Branch Manager Gojendranath Pramanik, Upazilla Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman Pramanik, Upazilla Nirbahi Officer Iftekharul Islam, bank officials and invited guest at the inauguration of newly shifted Sonali Bank Bhobanipur Bazar branch at Subeda Plaza, Atrai, Naogaon recently. photo: BankAs per an initiative by Mercantile Bank's Vice Chairman A. S. M. Feroz Alam, the bank's Kalaiya Branch manager arranged a programme to distribute winter clothes among 550 cold-hit destitute students of Baufal upazilla in Patuakhali district recently. Md. Al Amin, UNO of Baufal distributing the winter clothes among students of Baufal Adarsha Girls High School in presence of its Head Mistress Jahanara Begum and other bank officials. photo: Bank