BKB Dhaka Division branch managers’ confce held

A day-long managers' conference of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) for Dhaka Division was held at the Staff College auditorium at Mirpur recently, says a press release.The Chairman of the Bank Md. Nasiruzzaman addressed the conference as chief guest. He put special emphasis on loan disbursement, recovery, deposit mobilization, remittance collection and directed to achieve all the targets of the current FY 2021-22 with making all branches profitable.He prioritized on disbursing CMSME loan to women entrepreneurs gradually. He called upon all to be more sincere for implementing integrated plan to increase low cost and no cost deposit and recovery of classified loans for the betterment of the bank.The Managing Director Md. Ismail Hossain delivered speech as special guest. The Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, Salma Banu also were present as honorable guest. The General Manager of Dhaka Division Mohd. Khaleduzzaman presided over the conference. Among others, The General Manager (Admin) Md. Azizul Bari, Chief Regional Managers, Corporate Branch Heads, Divisional/Regional Audit Officers, Branch Managers and concerned executives of Head office were present on the conference.