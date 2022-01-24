Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Event

BKB Dhaka Division branch managers’ confce held

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

BKB Dhaka Division branch managers’ confce held

BKB Dhaka Division branch managers’ confce held

A day-long managers' conference of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) for Dhaka Division was held at the Staff College auditorium at Mirpur recently, says a press release.
The Chairman of the Bank Md. Nasiruzzaman addressed the conference as chief guest. He put special emphasis on loan disbursement, recovery, deposit mobilization, remittance collection and directed to achieve all the targets of  the current FY 2021-22 with making all branches profitable.  
He prioritized on disbursing CMSME loan to women entrepreneurs gradually. He called upon all to be more sincere for implementing integrated plan to increase low cost and no cost deposit and recovery of classified loans for the betterment of the bank.
The Managing Director Md. Ismail Hossain delivered speech as special guest. The Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, Salma Banu also were present as honorable guest. The General Manager of Dhaka Division Mohd. Khaleduzzaman presided over the conference.  Among others, The General Manager (Admin) Md. Azizul Bari, Chief Regional Managers, Corporate Branch Heads, Divisional/Regional Audit Officers, Branch Managers and concerned executives of Head office were present on the conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
BKB Dhaka Division branch managers’ confce held
AIBL holds business development confce
‘5G won’t be threat to aircraft in India’
Toyota to curb more output in Japan as C-19 spreads
Lufthansa eyes 40pc stake in Italy’s ITA: Report
Samara Capital ready to invest Rs 7,000cr in FRL to acquire assets
‘India aiming at $500 billion exports for FY23’


Latest News
Banks to run with 50pc manpower
Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo
WHO: World at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
Bank officials, staff must have vaccine certificates: BB
HC orders to hang fare list at all bus terminals
Bangladesh team eliminated losing to Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi among two injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Burkina Faso President detained at military camp
20 students hospitalised as hunger strike enters fifth day
Light rain likely in parts of country
Most Read News
BNP confusing people on EC bill: Quader
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding due to COVID restrictions
Soccer-Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
Pfizer CEO suggests annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters
UK MP says she was sacked from government over 'Muslimness'
Aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft