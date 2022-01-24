AIBL holds business development confce



Business Development Conference with officials of Corporate Branches of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) was held at the Head Office of the Bank recently, says a press release.Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, Alhajj Salim Rahman inaugurated the conference as chief guest. Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the meeting.Among others Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan and Abdullah Al Mamun were present in the meeting. Managers of Corporate Branches participated in the meeting.