Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘India aiming at $500 billion exports for FY23’

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

KOLKATA, Jan 23: India has set up a target of $500 billion exports for the 2022- 23 fiscal, a top government official said on Friday, contending that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught the country to "reimagine" world trade.
In December 2021, exports stood at $37.8 billion, the highest-ever for any month, Additional DGFT Amiya Chandra said during a webinar organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
"We are bang on target to touch $400 billion for the current fiscal. So far in the first nine months, the country's exports were to the tune of $301.38 billion," he said.
Chandra said India is targeting $1 trillion exports by 2027.
"The apprehension that Covid-19 would lead to a sharp decline in foreign trade has turned out to be negative. However, the pandemic has taught us to reimagine world trade," he said.
The fulcrum of international trade has shifted from Europe and the United States to South East Asia, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade official said.
He also said that the world is moving away from multilateral trade agreements to bilateral ones, and India is presently in the process of entering into six FTAs.
Chandra said going ahead, artificial intelligence and other forms of technology will become important in matters relating to trade.
A separate portal for MSMEs will be launched soon, he added.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
BKB Dhaka Division branch managers’ confce held
AIBL holds business development confce
‘5G won’t be threat to aircraft in India’
Toyota to curb more output in Japan as C-19 spreads
Lufthansa eyes 40pc stake in Italy’s ITA: Report
Samara Capital ready to invest Rs 7,000cr in FRL to acquire assets
‘India aiming at $500 billion exports for FY23’


Latest News
Banks to run with 50pc manpower
Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo
WHO: World at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
Bank officials, staff must have vaccine certificates: BB
HC orders to hang fare list at all bus terminals
Bangladesh team eliminated losing to Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi among two injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Burkina Faso President detained at military camp
20 students hospitalised as hunger strike enters fifth day
Light rain likely in parts of country
Most Read News
BNP confusing people on EC bill: Quader
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding due to COVID restrictions
Soccer-Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
Pfizer CEO suggests annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters
UK MP says she was sacked from government over 'Muslimness'
Aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft