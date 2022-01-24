Unique Group, its concern to use bKash payroll solution

Video
Monday, 24 January, 2022
Business

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Country's leading business conglomerate Unique Group and its sister concern Hansa Management will use bKash payroll solution to disburse salaries and other allowances to their employees.
An agreement has been signed among bKash, Unique Group and Hansa Management in this regard recently, says a press release.
Syed Sanwarul Haque, CEO (trust office) and Capt. Anisur Rahman, Executive Director (HR & Admin) of Unique Group; Mohammad Shahedul Haque, Chief Operating Officer of Hansa Management Limited and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer and ATM Mahbub Alam, Head of Payroll Business of bKash along with other senior officials of the organizations were present at the event.
Under the agreement, employees of both the organizations will receive their salaries and allowances to their bKash account directly. The employees of other subsidiaries of the group will also be brought under this service gradually.
bKash Payroll Solution has gained momentum as it has facilitated employees to get salary uninterruptedly and also made the disbursement process more convenient and secure avoiding cash handling. Currently, around 700 RMG factories and other companies are disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees through bKash.
After receiving salary in bKash account, employees can also enjoy wide range of services like send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, e-ticketing of bus-train-launch-air, payment at online/offline shops and many more. They can also avail Cash Out service from 450,000 agent points and 1500 booths of 13 banks spread across the country.
In addition, eligible bKash users from the employees can now apply for City Bank's 'Digital Nano Loan' ranging from BDT 500 to BDT 20,000 through bKash app, receive the loan instantly and repay the loan in three equal monthly instalments (EMI) from their bKash accounts. They can also avail the 'Savings' scheme of IDLC Finance in monthly installments of BDT 500, BDT 1,000, BDT 2,000 and BDT 3,000 starting from a minimum period of two years to a maximum of four years.


