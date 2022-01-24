

Genex to update, operate BTRC helpline 100

The agreement was signed by BTRC Systems and Services Director Ms. Sajeda Parveen and Genex Co-Founder and CEO Prince Mojumder on behalf of their respective entities in the presence of BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder and Vice Chairman Subrata Roy Maitra.

Speaking on the occasion, BTRC Chairman said the BTRC's complaint management system is a timely addition through the newly appointed organization Genex Infosys Limited and with the introduction of modern services like Smart IVR, Chatbot, WhatsApp will make it easier to submit complaints and suggestions and help all citizens of the country.

BTRC Vice-Chairman Subrata Roy Maitra, Commissioner Engineer A K M Shahiduzzaman and Director General SS Division Brigadier General Mohammad Nasim Parvez, also shared their expectation from the helpline to ensure resolution of the complaints.

Genex Infosys Co-Founder and CEO Prince Mojumder said, "BTRC complaints helpline is a great initiative to create a bridge between citizen and regulator to ensure their services. Genex has been providing best in class Customer Experience services and Digital Transformation with emerging technologies and we are proud and delighted to work with BTRC. We are looking forward to serve BTRC with more digital services in coming days".

High officials from BTRC and Genex Infosys were also present in the agreement signing event.























