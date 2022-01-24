Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Genex to update, operate BTRC helpline 100

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Genex to update, operate BTRC helpline 100

Genex to update, operate BTRC helpline 100

Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has signed an agreement recently with Genex Infosys Limited (Genex) to modernize and operate the commission's helpline "100" and providing AI powered Chatbot services for three years to Address Subscriber Complaints Regarding Telecommunication Services in the country.
The agreement was signed by BTRC Systems and Services Director Ms. Sajeda Parveen and Genex Co-Founder and CEO Prince Mojumder on behalf of their respective entities in the presence of BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder and Vice Chairman Subrata Roy Maitra.
Speaking on the occasion, BTRC Chairman said the BTRC's complaint management system is a timely addition through the newly appointed organization Genex Infosys Limited and with the introduction of modern services like Smart IVR, Chatbot, WhatsApp will make it easier to submit complaints and suggestions and help all citizens of the country.
BTRC Vice-Chairman Subrata Roy Maitra, Commissioner Engineer A K M Shahiduzzaman and Director General SS Division Brigadier General Mohammad Nasim Parvez, also shared their expectation from the helpline to ensure resolution of the complaints.
Genex Infosys Co-Founder and CEO Prince Mojumder said, "BTRC complaints helpline is a great initiative to create a bridge between citizen and regulator to ensure their services. Genex has been providing best in class Customer Experience services and Digital Transformation with emerging technologies and we are proud and delighted to work with BTRC. We are looking forward to serve BTRC with more digital services in coming days".
High officials from BTRC and Genex Infosys were also present in the agreement signing event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
BKB Dhaka Division branch managers’ confce held
AIBL holds business development confce
‘5G won’t be threat to aircraft in India’
Toyota to curb more output in Japan as C-19 spreads
Lufthansa eyes 40pc stake in Italy’s ITA: Report
Samara Capital ready to invest Rs 7,000cr in FRL to acquire assets
‘India aiming at $500 billion exports for FY23’


Latest News
Banks to run with 50pc manpower
Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo
WHO: World at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
Bank officials, staff must have vaccine certificates: BB
HC orders to hang fare list at all bus terminals
Bangladesh team eliminated losing to Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi among two injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Burkina Faso President detained at military camp
20 students hospitalised as hunger strike enters fifth day
Light rain likely in parts of country
Most Read News
BNP confusing people on EC bill: Quader
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding due to COVID restrictions
Soccer-Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
Pfizer CEO suggests annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters
UK MP says she was sacked from government over 'Muslimness'
Aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft