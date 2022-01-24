

Frequent site, plan revision delaying Khulna Airport project

But now with the prospect of opening of the much-anticipated Padma Multipurpose Bridge in sight in June this year, new momentum on a series of development projects is expected to roll out including Khulna-Mongla railway line and the economic zones in the region.

But the prospect of an early implementation of Khanjahan Ali Airport in Khulna is still uncertain. The people of the Khulna district are unlikely to get the benefits of an airport soon as its work in going on a very slow pace.

Although land has been acquired for the airport several times, no one can say when the main work will start. The sources said in 2015, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the airport project, with an estimated cost of about Tk 544.75 crore.

The construction work of the airport was first planned to be completed by June 2018. But unfortunately, the main work of the airport has not started yet. An official of the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority (CAAB) said the reason behind the delay is uncertainty about the source of finance.

Firstly, it was planned to be built on the basis of public-private partnership (PPP). It was later decided to implement it through the revenue sector. But it is not being implemented for unknown reason.

Tushar Rajbangshi, the supervising engineer of Khanjahan Ali Airport construction project, said, "I am a field engineer, doing whatever work comes to me." Now I am overseeing the work of the boundary wall. "I can't say anything about why the main construction work is yet to begin," he said.

Land acquisition was completed in June 2020. Since then, no significant progress in project work is in sight. There is not a project manager at the moment. he, added.

Actually, the need for an airport in Khulna is under discussion since the sixties. In 1961, a site was selected for the construction of an airport at Mashiali in Fultala, 16 km from the main city.

In 1968, the decision was reversed and land was acquired at Teligati area of Bill Dakatia. The decision was cancelled again and a land was selected in Katakhali of Fakirahat upazila in Bagerhat district in the eighties.

At last, the then Prime Minister Khaleda Zia laid the foundation stone of Rampal Khanjahan Ali Airport in Bagerhat acquiring 96 acres of land in 1996. Initially, various works including filling of soil were also completed.

In 2011, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the construction of the 'Khan Jahan Ali Airport' as a full-fledged airport and another 536 acres of land was acquired with an estimated cost of about Tk 544 crore.

The project was to be completed by 2018 in a joint venture of domestic and foreign firms. But in reality, nothing happened except hanging a signboard at the airport site and the border wall built.

Khulna city mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleq said this airport is a priority project now and to be built as a standard international airport. The government is trying to implement it as public-private partnership (PPP). Otherwise, it will be built with local funds like Padma Bridge, he added. -UNB









