

Salam Steel holds dealer conference 2022

The annual dealer conference of Salam Steel Concast Re-Rolling Mills Ltd was held on at the International Convention Center, Bashundhara on Saturday with the slogan "Agamir Nettritte Aamra Ekshathee". More than 500 dealers and corporate clients, participated in the conference, says a press release.Alhaj Abdus Salam, Chairman of Salam Group of Industries was present as the Chief Guest and Rezaul Karim Raju, Managing Director of Salam Group of Industries presided over the function. High officials Salam Group of Industries and dealers were also presented at the program.Salam Steel's business development strategy for the 21st century and business strategies for the current year were discussed at the event, including quality improvement and sales expansion. In addition, 21 dealers were given various attractive awards and certificates depending on the annual sales target.