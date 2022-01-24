Export of Bangladesh-made smartphones to Nepal begins

Symphony Mobile on Saturday announced that they had begun exporting locally manufactured 'Made in Bangladesh' smartphones to Nepal.

The commercial export began after the Edison Group had exported the smartphones to Nepal as a test run with first consignment of 15 thousand units in October last year. Symphony Mobile is planning on sending 10,000 phones of different models every month.

The announcement was made at their factory premises near Ashulia, Dhaka after Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the export of 10,000 devices at an impressive at the factory premises.

Telecom Division Secretary Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission(BTRC) Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder were special guests at the function.

Symphony Mobile, a brand of Edison Group, launched its assembly plant in 2018. The plant has produced around 12 million phones every year. They also produce chargers, batteries and earphones, with plans for launching 'Made in Bangladesh' tablets soon.

BTRC System Service Division Director General Nasim Parvez, Spectrum Division Director General Mohammad Moniruzzaman Jewel were present on the occasion. Edison Group Managing Director Jakaria Shahid made an address of welcome.

Addressing the function, Minister Mustafa Jabbar said the factory (of Symphony mobile) has shown that Bangladesh is indomitable in the technology sector.

"The opportunity of local device manufacturing commenced after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities to support local production of electronics products at a meeting of Digital Bangladesh Task Force in 2015. From then, Symphony and other local brands set up factories," he said.

Praising excellence of Bangladeshi youths, the minister said 30 local engineers operate the ground station of Satellite Bangabandhu-1.

BTRC System Service Division Director General Nasim Parvez said 14 local companies have produced 26.1 million units of phone against annual demand of 30 million handsets.

Edison Group managing director Jakaria Shahid said the factory now produces 600 thousand units of smartphone per month. "We are working together with the Nepal government to maintain handset registration like Bangladesh, '' he said.

Jakaria informed that the factory has production capacity of 1 million units of smartphone per month. "The company has planned to expand operations in five countries this year. After Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Nigeria and Oman are in the list of Symphony as next export destinations, " he said.

Symphony began operation as a Bangladeshi brand in 2009 which later set up a factory for producing smartphones locally. Earlier in February 2020, another local electronic giant Walton announced export of smartphones to the United States as OEM. The company supplied handsets for an American brand as Original Equipment Manufacturer(OEM).





