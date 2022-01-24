Stocks slide on profit taking after 6-day gaining streak

Stocks slid on Sunday halting a six-day gaining streak as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains slightly lowering indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, slid by 32.69 points or 0.46 per cent to 7,073, after gaining over 109 points in the past six consecutive sessions.

The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also slid 5.93 points to 2,629 and the Shariah Index (DSES) eroded slightly 0.30 points to 1,508, at the close of the trading.

Turnover fell to Tk 14.82 billion, down 7.43 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 16.01 billion.

Market analysts said concern over the rising trend of Covid-19 cases and death in the country prompted some investors to book profit on sector-wise stocks, taking the market in the red zone.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 378 issues traded, 248 declined, 102 advanced and 28 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

The CSE with the CSE All-Share Price Index (CASPI) shed 115 points to settle at 20,702 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 68 points to close at 12,436.

Of the issues traded, 199 declined, 75 advanced and 30 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 12.57 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 388 million.



















