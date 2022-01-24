Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks slide on profit taking after 6-day gaining streak

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Correspondent

Stocks slid on Sunday halting a six-day gaining streak as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains slightly lowering indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, slid by 32.69 points or 0.46 per cent to 7,073, after gaining over 109 points in the past six consecutive sessions.
The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also slid 5.93 points to 2,629 and the Shariah Index (DSES) eroded slightly 0.30 points to 1,508, at the close of the trading.
Turnover fell to Tk 14.82 billion, down 7.43 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 16.01 billion.
Market analysts said concern over the rising trend of Covid-19 cases and death in the country prompted some investors to book profit on sector-wise stocks, taking the market in the red zone.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 378 issues traded, 248 declined, 102 advanced and 28 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.
The CSE with the CSE All-Share Price Index (CASPI) shed 115 points to settle at 20,702 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 68 points to close at 12,436.
Of the issues traded, 199 declined, 75 advanced and 30 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 12.57 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 388 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
BKB Dhaka Division branch managers’ confce held
AIBL holds business development confce
‘5G won’t be threat to aircraft in India’
Toyota to curb more output in Japan as C-19 spreads
Lufthansa eyes 40pc stake in Italy’s ITA: Report
Samara Capital ready to invest Rs 7,000cr in FRL to acquire assets
‘India aiming at $500 billion exports for FY23’


Latest News
Banks to run with 50pc manpower
Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo
WHO: World at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
Bank officials, staff must have vaccine certificates: BB
HC orders to hang fare list at all bus terminals
Bangladesh team eliminated losing to Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi among two injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Burkina Faso President detained at military camp
20 students hospitalised as hunger strike enters fifth day
Light rain likely in parts of country
Most Read News
BNP confusing people on EC bill: Quader
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding due to COVID restrictions
Soccer-Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
Pfizer CEO suggests annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters
UK MP says she was sacked from government over 'Muslimness'
Aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft