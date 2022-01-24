Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka bypass to be ready for traffic in 2024

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Business Correspondent

Workers build Dhaka bypasses, which is scheduled to be complete in 2024.

Workers build Dhaka bypasses, which is scheduled to be complete in 2024.

Work on a $400 million Chinese-Bangladeshi joint venture to build a four-lane artery transformational highway bypassing the Bangladesh capital Dhaka is well underway.
The mega expressway will link the industrial belts around Dhaka with the southeaster seaport in Chattogram and the northeastern Sylhet region, bypassing the congested capital.
The country's first road public-private partnership (PPP) initiative is 60 percent controlled by China's Sichuan Road and Bridge Group, with local actors Unique Dream Consultants and Shamim Enterprises holding the remainder.
The Dhaka Bypass Expressway Development Company has financing agreements with the China Development Bank (CDB) and Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Ltd (BIFFL), reports Chinese official news agency Xinhua.
Yang Jian, a project manager working in Bangladesh, told Xinhua that 70 percent of the initial work had been completed. The bridge pile foundation is 50 percent completed. "In 2024, we will complete the whole expressway," he said.
Nearly 1,000 local people are working -- a number set to double -- alongside the Chinese staff. After the completion of the highway, traffic from north to south in Dhaka will be greatly eased, improving local economies in the road's immediate hinterland and boosting development across the country.
"Our Chinese partners are using the latest technology. I'm learning a lot. All the equipment is of very high quality. We ensure safety first and then work. Here safety always comes first," said Nahid Hasan, a local engineer working on bridges. "I'm getting a good salary. I'm not having any problems," he added.
Deputy general manager Yang Xu said the construction work started in 2021 following a completion of 412 million US dollars of financing in April.
"We have brought the best technology and have trained local technicians, which will be good for future projects," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
BKB Dhaka Division branch managers’ confce held
AIBL holds business development confce
‘5G won’t be threat to aircraft in India’
Toyota to curb more output in Japan as C-19 spreads
Lufthansa eyes 40pc stake in Italy’s ITA: Report
Samara Capital ready to invest Rs 7,000cr in FRL to acquire assets
‘India aiming at $500 billion exports for FY23’


Latest News
Banks to run with 50pc manpower
Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo
WHO: World at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
Bank officials, staff must have vaccine certificates: BB
HC orders to hang fare list at all bus terminals
Bangladesh team eliminated losing to Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi among two injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Burkina Faso President detained at military camp
20 students hospitalised as hunger strike enters fifth day
Light rain likely in parts of country
Most Read News
BNP confusing people on EC bill: Quader
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding due to COVID restrictions
Soccer-Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
Pfizer CEO suggests annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters
UK MP says she was sacked from government over 'Muslimness'
Aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft