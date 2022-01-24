Mirsharai Bangabandhu Industrial City to get 2 fire stations

The government has decided to set up two modern fire stations at Mirsharai industrial belt in Chittagong region. To this end in view, a project titled 'Establishment of two modern fire stations at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City' has been recently proposed to the Planning Commission, the sources said.

The estimated cost of the project is at Tk 122.72 crore. It aims at creating a safe working environment in the economic zone in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City by reducing risk of fire accidents.

The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on February 18 last year after receiving a proposal from the Prime Minister's Office. The project has been recommended to be presented at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) fulfilling recommendations given by committee. Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) will implement the project by June 2024.

According to the project proposal, the project is consistent with the government plan to set up special economic zones with modern facilities to attract domestic and foreign investment in the industrial sector. To that end, an initiative has been taken to build two modern fire stations in Mirsharai, Sitakunda and Feni economic zones under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City to meet the risk of fire accidents.

The government policy makers believe that safe working environment is an important condition for industrialization and productivity growth. The Eighth Five-Year Plan includes ensuring public safety by increasing the fire service capacity through construction of new fire service stations.

By 2030, the share of industry in employment and GDP will increase significantly as the country makes graduation to a developing nation status. The main project components thus include construction of three storey fire stations, six storey staff quarters, kitchen and prayer building.

In addition, a deep tube well with underground water reservoir, external water supply and pump house will be installed. Besides, fuel store, saluting dias, flag stand, 370.82 sq m inner road, pavement, 2,081.78 sq m garden, 628.44 sq m training practice area, car wash ramp and hose wash house, main gate and internal drain will built. Firefighting equipment will be installed.

Sharifa Khan, Member of the Planning Commission in charge of infrastructure said such project is important to prevent fire and reduce risk of fire in Bangabandhu Industrial City. It will help creating a safe working environment.



















