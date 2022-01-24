Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mirsharai Bangabandhu Industrial City to get 2 fire stations

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Mizanur Rahman

The government has decided to set up two modern fire stations at Mirsharai industrial belt in Chittagong region. To this end in view, a project titled 'Establishment of two modern fire stations at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City' has been recently proposed to the Planning Commission, the sources said.
The estimated cost of the project is at Tk 122.72 crore. It aims at creating a safe working environment in the economic zone in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City by reducing risk of fire accidents.
The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on February 18 last year after receiving a proposal from the Prime Minister's Office. The project has been recommended to be presented at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) fulfilling recommendations given by committee. Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) will implement the project by June 2024.
According to the project proposal, the project is consistent with the government plan to set up special economic zones with modern facilities to attract domestic and foreign investment in the industrial sector. To that end, an initiative has been taken to build two modern fire stations in Mirsharai, Sitakunda and Feni economic zones under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City to meet the risk of fire accidents.
The government policy makers believe that safe working environment is an important condition for industrialization and productivity growth. The Eighth Five-Year Plan includes ensuring public safety by increasing the fire service capacity through construction of new fire service stations.
By 2030, the share of industry in employment and GDP will increase significantly as the country makes graduation to a developing nation status. The main project components thus include construction of three storey fire stations, six storey staff quarters, kitchen and prayer building.
In addition, a deep tube well with underground water reservoir, external water supply and pump house will be installed. Besides, fuel store, saluting dias, flag stand, 370.82 sq m inner road, pavement, 2,081.78 sq m garden, 628.44 sq m training practice area, car wash ramp and hose wash house, main gate and internal drain will built. Firefighting equipment will be installed.
Sharifa Khan, Member of the Planning Commission in charge of infrastructure said such     project is important to prevent fire and reduce risk of fire in Bangabandhu Industrial City. It will help creating a safe working environment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
BKB Dhaka Division branch managers’ confce held
AIBL holds business development confce
‘5G won’t be threat to aircraft in India’
Toyota to curb more output in Japan as C-19 spreads
Lufthansa eyes 40pc stake in Italy’s ITA: Report
Samara Capital ready to invest Rs 7,000cr in FRL to acquire assets
‘India aiming at $500 billion exports for FY23’


Latest News
Banks to run with 50pc manpower
Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo
WHO: World at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
Bank officials, staff must have vaccine certificates: BB
HC orders to hang fare list at all bus terminals
Bangladesh team eliminated losing to Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi among two injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Burkina Faso President detained at military camp
20 students hospitalised as hunger strike enters fifth day
Light rain likely in parts of country
Most Read News
BNP confusing people on EC bill: Quader
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding due to COVID restrictions
Soccer-Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
Pfizer CEO suggests annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters
UK MP says she was sacked from government over 'Muslimness'
Aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft