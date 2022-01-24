Bill placed to allow foreign traders to form joint chamber

"Trade Organisation Bill 2022" was placed in the parliament on Sunday, allowing foreign traders to form joint-trade bodies in Bangladesh.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi placed the bill which was sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the respective ministry for evaluation.

The parliamentary committee was asked to submit its report before the House within 30 days. This will replace the Trade Organisations Ordinance, 1961.

The bill stated that some legal bases have been laid down for the women entrepreneurs in trade organisations through licensing.

A provision been made for a joint chamber of commerce and industry (between countries) and a chamber of commerce and industry alliance. The foreign traders will be able to form a joint chamber.






















