C’wealth to help BD sustain growth after LDC graduation



CWEIC CEO Ms. Samantha Cohen meets FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin at a city hotel in the capital on Sunday.

Ms. Samantha Cohen, CEO of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) made this remark at a meeting with FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) President Md Jasim Uddin at a city hotel in the capital on Sunday.

Md. Jashim Uddin said businessmen around the world are still not well-aware of Bangladesh's rapid transformation that took place in the recent years and also about the tremendous opportunities that the "New Bangladesh" offers.

FBCCI is keen to connect with the private sector of the Commonwealth countries to promote the government's "Branding Bangladesh" initiative.

Ms. Samantha mentioned that CWEIC will organize a high-level business delegation to Bangladesh later this year. She requested FBCCI to arrange B2B meetings and factory visits for the delegation to show them the compliance and competitive advantages of the growing business sectors of the country.

In the meeting they discussed various aspects of mutually beneficial cooperation as well as how the Commonwealth platform can be utilized to retain Bangladesh's economic pace in the post LDC period.

They talked on export diversification and exploring markets across Commonwealth states, collaboration to increase high-skilled workforce and innovation, investment in infrastructures with technology accessibility, streamlining trade facilitation and technical support to strengthen the potential sectors of the country etc.

CWEIC will also assist Bangladesh to enter into the mainstream market of its major and highly potential trade partners including the UK, Canada and Australia and to highlight Bangladesh's remarkable development accomplishments and innumerable potentials among its member states.

FBCCI is the strategic partner of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) and Md. Jashim Uddin, President of the FBCCI is one of the members of CWEIC's Advisory Board.

Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Secretary General of FBCCI was also present on the occasion.





Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) will assist Bangladesh to sustain its robust economic growth after LDC graduation.Ms. Samantha Cohen, CEO of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) made this remark at a meeting with FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) President Md Jasim Uddin at a city hotel in the capital on Sunday.Md. Jashim Uddin said businessmen around the world are still not well-aware of Bangladesh's rapid transformation that took place in the recent years and also about the tremendous opportunities that the "New Bangladesh" offers.FBCCI is keen to connect with the private sector of the Commonwealth countries to promote the government's "Branding Bangladesh" initiative.Ms. Samantha mentioned that CWEIC will organize a high-level business delegation to Bangladesh later this year. She requested FBCCI to arrange B2B meetings and factory visits for the delegation to show them the compliance and competitive advantages of the growing business sectors of the country.In the meeting they discussed various aspects of mutually beneficial cooperation as well as how the Commonwealth platform can be utilized to retain Bangladesh's economic pace in the post LDC period.They talked on export diversification and exploring markets across Commonwealth states, collaboration to increase high-skilled workforce and innovation, investment in infrastructures with technology accessibility, streamlining trade facilitation and technical support to strengthen the potential sectors of the country etc.CWEIC will also assist Bangladesh to enter into the mainstream market of its major and highly potential trade partners including the UK, Canada and Australia and to highlight Bangladesh's remarkable development accomplishments and innumerable potentials among its member states.FBCCI is the strategic partner of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) and Md. Jashim Uddin, President of the FBCCI is one of the members of CWEIC's Advisory Board.Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Secretary General of FBCCI was also present on the occasion.