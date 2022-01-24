Agri machinery traders seek easing of advance tax on imports

Bangladesh Agricultural Machinery Merchant Association (BAMMA) has recently sent a letter to the National Board of Revenue, requesting to make a correction in the statutory regulatory order no 151 which offers waiver on advance tax on import of agricultural machinery.

The letter signed by BAMMA president Khondokar Moinur Rahman said importers were facing an advance tax crisis on import of power tillers as the product was not specified in the SRO.

On June 3, 2021, the NBR issued the SRO exempting importers from 5 per cent advance tax on import of agricultural machinery under the HS Code of 84.32 and 84.33. In the SRO, machinery item description under the HS Code, power tiller and seeders machinery are not separated by a punctuation mark.

As a result, importers are facing difficulties in receiving customs clearance on such machinery items. The letter said power tiller is a most common and important machine for agriculture sector and the BAMMA has therefore urged the NBR to resolve the issue as soon as possible to boost local agriculture production.




















