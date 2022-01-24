Finance Minister pledges solving tax related problems

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the government will take necessary steps to solve the tax and stimulus related problems of the district level members of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry if they share the issues in written form.

"Our government is people-friendly government. When we are informed about the allegation we will definitely take care of it," he said while speaking at a press briefing after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Sunday.

The Finance Minister's comment came a day after the top business leaders urged the government to take steps to put an end to the harassment businesses face at the hands of VAT and tax officials.

The business leaders also called for an extension of the loan moratorium period to help them recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of businessmen from around the country made the call at a view-exchange meeting of the Council of Chamber Presidents 2022 at the federation office in Dhaka on January 22.

Replying to another query, Kamal said he thinks the latest bout of the pandemic may not have any significant impact on the country's economy as feared.

He said the rules set by the government for people's movement during the pandemic will leave little impact on the economy and the lives of the general mass.

"It (the Covid-19 pandemic) will be less harmful this time than we have been fearing it to be. We can handle it this time also the way we did earlier."

The Finance Minister said the cabinet committee on economic affairs approved a proposal to build a pavilion at the seventh edition of the International Horticultural Exhibition to be held at Almere in the Netherlands.

The agriculture ministry will build the pavilion for the fair that will run from April 14 to October 9 this year.

The cabinet committee on public purchase approved a proposal to spend additional Tk 249 crore for a project taken to save the right side of the Padma river bank being implemented by Bangladesh Water Development Board.

An over Tk 640 crore proposal was also okayed for building a bridge over Payra river under a project taken by the bridges division.









