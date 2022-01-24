Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three killed in separate road mishaps

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Our Correspondents

Three people have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Joypurhat, Naogaon and Moulvibazar, on Saturday.
JOYPURHAT: A man who was injured in a road accident in Khetlal Upazila of the district died on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Monoranjan, 38, son of Bishwanath Hawlader, a resident of Doulavpur Village in Gomastapur Upazila of Chapainawabganj District. He was a fish trader by profession.
Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' hit a Bogura-bound pickup van from behind in Matirghar Shalban area on the Joypurhat-Bogura Regional Highway in Khetlal Upazila at around 8:30am, which left the pickup van driver Masud Rana and Monoranjan critically injured.
Fire service personnel rescued the injured and rushed them to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Masud Rana dead.
Injured Monoranjan was referred to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the SBMCH.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khetlal Police Station (PS) Nirendranath Mandol confirmed the incident.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Wahab, 27, son of Md Yasin Ali, a resident of Endoa Village under Agradwigun Union in the upazila. He was a trolley driver by profession.
Local sources said Abdul Wahab taking soil to the house from a field in the area by his trolley in the afternoon.
At one stage, the trolley turned after losing its control over the steering, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured trolley driver and rushed to a local doctor, where he was declared dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Dhamoirhat PS OC KM Raqibul Huda confirmed the incident.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A man who was injured in a road accident in Kamalganj Upazila of the district seven days back succumbed to his injuries at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital on Saturday morning.
Deceased Thakurmoni Debnath, 65, was a resident of Siddheshwarpur Chuktipara Village under Rahimpur Union in the upazila. He was a trader at Munshibazar in the upazila.
 Local and the deceased's family sources said a speedy CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit hard Thakurmoni from behind in front of his house on the Munshibazar-Mirtinga Road in the upazila at around 11:30am on January 14 last, which left him seriously injured.
Injured Thakurmoni was rushed to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital in critical condition.
Following the further deterioration of his condition, he was, later, taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he died at around 10:40am on Saturday while undergoing treatment.
He left behind his wife, two sons, two daughters, grandchildren, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
The deceased's sons Darpahari Debnath and Sumon Debnath confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
28 detained in Rajshahi
Kaliganj Sangbadik Oikya Parishad formed a human chain
Three killed in separate road mishaps
Elderly man found dead at Nalitabari
Covid-19: Two more people die, 704 more infected in 13 districts
Heavy cold paralyses life in Meherpur
Obituary
Elderly woman crushed under train in Bogura


Latest News
Banks to run with 50pc manpower
Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo
WHO: World at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
Bank officials, staff must have vaccine certificates: BB
HC orders to hang fare list at all bus terminals
Bangladesh team eliminated losing to Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi among two injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Burkina Faso President detained at military camp
20 students hospitalised as hunger strike enters fifth day
Light rain likely in parts of country
Most Read News
BNP confusing people on EC bill: Quader
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding due to COVID restrictions
Soccer-Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
Pfizer CEO suggests annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters
UK MP says she was sacked from government over 'Muslimness'
Aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft