Three killed in separate road mishaps

Three people have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Joypurhat, Naogaon and Moulvibazar, on Saturday.

JOYPURHAT: A man who was injured in a road accident in Khetlal Upazila of the district died on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Monoranjan, 38, son of Bishwanath Hawlader, a resident of Doulavpur Village in Gomastapur Upazila of Chapainawabganj District. He was a fish trader by profession.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' hit a Bogura-bound pickup van from behind in Matirghar Shalban area on the Joypurhat-Bogura Regional Highway in Khetlal Upazila at around 8:30am, which left the pickup van driver Masud Rana and Monoranjan critically injured.

Fire service personnel rescued the injured and rushed them to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Masud Rana dead.

Injured Monoranjan was referred to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the SBMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khetlal Police Station (PS) Nirendranath Mandol confirmed the incident.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Wahab, 27, son of Md Yasin Ali, a resident of Endoa Village under Agradwigun Union in the upazila. He was a trolley driver by profession.

Local sources said Abdul Wahab taking soil to the house from a field in the area by his trolley in the afternoon.

At one stage, the trolley turned after losing its control over the steering, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured trolley driver and rushed to a local doctor, where he was declared dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Dhamoirhat PS OC KM Raqibul Huda confirmed the incident.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A man who was injured in a road accident in Kamalganj Upazila of the district seven days back succumbed to his injuries at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital on Saturday morning.

Deceased Thakurmoni Debnath, 65, was a resident of Siddheshwarpur Chuktipara Village under Rahimpur Union in the upazila. He was a trader at Munshibazar in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a speedy CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit hard Thakurmoni from behind in front of his house on the Munshibazar-Mirtinga Road in the upazila at around 11:30am on January 14 last, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Thakurmoni was rushed to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

Following the further deterioration of his condition, he was, later, taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he died at around 10:40am on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

He left behind his wife, two sons, two daughters, grandchildren, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

The deceased's sons Darpahari Debnath and Sumon Debnath confirmed the matter.











