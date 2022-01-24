Elderly man found dead at Nalitabari

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Jan 23: Police recovered the floating body of an elderly man from a canal in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Moqbul Hossain, 70, son of late Araddi Sheikh, a resident of Konnagar Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Moqbul went out of the house on January 9, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body floating in the Duduar Canal in Kalinagar area under Nalitabari Municipality on Saturday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the canal and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assume that he might have drowned in the canal.

An unnatural death case was filed with Nalitabari Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.









