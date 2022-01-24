Covid-19: Two more people die, 704 more infected in 13 districts

Two more people died of and 704 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 13 districts- 10 districts under Khulna District, and Rajshahi, Barishal and Kishoreganj districts, in three days.

KHULNA: One more person died of 487 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

Khulna divisional director of Health Dr Monjur Morshed confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

One more death was reported here in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 3,201 in the division.

With this, the district-wise breakup of the total fatality cases now stands at 810 in Khulna, 789 in Kushtia, 517 in Jashore, 269 in Jhenidah, 189 in Chuadanga, 145 in Bagerhat, 88 in Satkhira, 121 in Narail, 183 in Meherpur, 90 in Magura and 88 in Satkhira districts of the division.

Meanwhile, a total of 487 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in all 10 districts of the division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,16,059 in the division.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 194 were detected in Jashore, followed by 153 in Khulna, 47 in Jhenidah, 27 in Kushtia, 20 in Bagerhat, 13in Chuadanga 11 in Satkhira, 10 in Magura, eight in Meherpur and four in Narail districts of the division.

With the new 487 detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 28,733 in Khulna, 22,620 in Jashore, 19,268 in Kushtia, 9,890 in Jhenidah, 7,308 in Satkhira, 7,028 in Chuadanga, 7,125 in Bagerhat, 5,057 in Narail, 4,804 in Magura and 4,804 in Meherpur districts.

The new daily infection figure shows an almost triple compared to the previous day's figure 163, said the health department sources.

Among the total infected, 1, 09,439 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 12 new recoveries found on Sunday morning, said Dr Monjur, adding that a total of 18,433 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 1,17,101 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 1, 13.387 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 25 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 25 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

A total of 1, 04,597 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 in 2020 to prevent the community transmission of the deadly coronavirus.

Of them, 1, 04,426 people, now, have been released as they were given clearance after completing their respective 14-day quarantine.

RAJSHAHI: One more person died of and 127 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

One more person died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said the deceased, a resident of Chapainawabganj District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 42 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104-bed capacities till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, some 127 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

A total of 369 samples have been tested in the labs of the RMCH here in the last 24 hours where 127 people found positive for the virus.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 44.19 per cent in the district.

BARISHAL: Some 36 more people including two health workers have tested positive for the virus in the district in the last 24 hours till Saturday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 34 are in the city, and one in Sadar and Bakerganj upazilas each.

The infection rate of the virus cases now stands at 45 per cent in the district.

However, all the newly infected people are now undergoing treatment at their respective houses.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 54 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 12,202 in the district.

Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon Dr Saiful Islam has confirmed the information on Friday night.

He said of the newly infected people, 24 are in Sadar, 13 in Bajitpur, eight in Karimganj, five in Kuliarchar, two in Katiadi, and one in Pakundia and Bhairab upazilas each.

With this, the upazila-wise breakup of the total virus cases in the district is 5,185 in Sadar, 436 in Hossainpur, 381 in Karimganj, 300 in Tarail, 643 in Pakundia, 1,079 in Katiadi, 468 in Kuliarchar, 2,429 in Bhairab, 158 in Nikli, 763 in Bajitpur, 103 in Itna, 123 in Mithamoin and 134 in Austagram upazilas.





