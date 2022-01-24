Heavy cold paralyses life in Meherpur



The photo shows some cold-hit people burning straws to get rid of severe cold in Meherpur. photo: observer

According to local sources, because of dense fog along with gusty wind, the normal life has been paralysed in the district. Over the days, the cold stress has been continuing, which affects people and domestic animals seriously.

The sun is remaining invisible for almost whole day. Normal activities are hampered. People are getting compelled to remain confined in houses; businesses and official activities are halted; but day-labourers are struggling to earn livelihood in the unbearable weather.

There is no meteorological (Met) office in Meherpur. But according to Met office of the neighbouring district sources, the temperature remained 10-13 degree Celsius in the district with frequent mercury level fluctuation during these days.

Till filing this report by Sunday (Jan 23) noon, the vehicular movement on the highway was thin because of shrouded condition.

Due to want of warm clothes, the poor and ultra poor, especially the elderly people, are experiencing worse suffering.

People are thronging roadside clothe shops. Roadside shops are asking comparatively higher prices than that of previous years.

The present prices are also beyond purchasing capacities of the poor people.

One poor Khabir from Patketpota Village in Sadar Upazila purchased old warm clothes for him and his family members from a makeshift shop in Baradi Village market. He said, the cost of his purchased clothes was beyond his capacity.

In some rural areas, poor people were seen trying to mitigate pinching cold by igniting straw fires.

Dr. Mokhlesur Rahman Polash, resident medical officer of 250-bed Meherpur General Hospital said, no alarming situation has so far been created in the district due to cold-related diseases; some children got admitted to the hospital with cold diseases; but their conditions are not critical.

Some private physicians said, most of their patients are children and elderly people.

It was learnt, local administration has distributed some blankets among cold-hit people through unions. More blankets will be provided, if allocated again officially.







