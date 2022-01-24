Md Fazlul Haque Hawlader

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Md Fazlul Haque Hawlader, a renowned businessman and former member of Dashmina Upazila Unit BNP in the district, died of heart failure at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital at 2:30pm on Saturday. He was 65.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Dashmina Government Model High School Field in the upazila at around 11am on Sunday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in Char Hosnabad Village under Bashbaria Union in the upazila.

He left behind his wife, two sons, three daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Ayez Uddin

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Ayez Uddin, former councillor of Ward No. 8 in Bagatipara Municipality in the district, died the Upazila Health Complex at 9:30am on Saturday. He was 50.

He had been paralysed and suffering from heart diseases for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Bagatipara Government Pilot High School Field after Magrib prayer.

Later, he was buried at a local graveyard in the upazila.

He left behind his wife, three sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Alamgir Shahajahan Reza

KISHOREGANJ: Journalist Alamgri Shahajahan Reza, former vice-president of Kishoreganj Press Club, died of brain stroke at Bhagalpur Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital in the district at 4m on Friday.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on the Zahur Shahidi Mosque premises on Saturday.

Later, he was buried at Pagla Mosque Graveyard in the district.

He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters, a host relative and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Anzer Ali

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Anzer Ali, devoted Muslim, died while performing Esha prayer at Kalidashkhali Jame Mosque in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday. He was 70.

Anzer Ali was the son of late Yasin Ali Bepari, a resident of Nawabganj Upazila in Dhaka.

He came to Kalidashkhali Padmar Char area in the upazila after hearing the death news of his brother-in-law Abu Bakkar Ali Bepari on Thursday.

Tayyab Uddin Khan

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Tayyab Uddin Khan, a retired education officer, died at his residence in Gafargaon Upazila of the district at 3:10pm on Wednesday. He was 102.

He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Maizbari Hatem Tai High School ground in the upazila after Asr prayer on Thursday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.











