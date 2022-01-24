Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Our Correspondents

Md Fazlul Haque Hawlader
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Md Fazlul Haque Hawlader, a renowned businessman and former member of Dashmina Upazila Unit BNP in the district, died of heart failure at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital at 2:30pm on Saturday. He was 65.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Dashmina Government Model High School Field in the upazila at around 11am on Sunday.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in Char Hosnabad Village under Bashbaria Union in the upazila.
He left behind his wife, two sons, three daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Ayez Uddin
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Ayez Uddin, former councillor of Ward No. 8 in Bagatipara Municipality in the district, died the Upazila Health Complex at 9:30am on Saturday. He was 50.
He had been paralysed and suffering from heart diseases for long.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Bagatipara Government Pilot High School Field after Magrib prayer.
Later, he was buried at a local graveyard in the upazila.
He left behind his wife, three sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Alamgir Shahajahan Reza
KISHOREGANJ: Journalist Alamgri Shahajahan Reza, former vice-president of Kishoreganj Press Club, died of brain stroke at Bhagalpur Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital in the district at 4m on Friday.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on the Zahur Shahidi Mosque premises on Saturday.
Later, he was buried at Pagla Mosque Graveyard in the district.
He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters, a host relative and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Anzer Ali
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Anzer Ali, devoted Muslim, died while performing Esha prayer at Kalidashkhali Jame Mosque in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday. He was 70.
Anzer Ali was the son of late Yasin Ali Bepari, a resident of Nawabganj Upazila in Dhaka.
He came to Kalidashkhali Padmar Char area in the upazila after hearing the death news of his brother-in-law Abu Bakkar Ali Bepari on Thursday.
Tayyab Uddin Khan
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Tayyab Uddin Khan, a retired education officer, died at his residence in Gafargaon Upazila of the district at 3:10pm on Wednesday. He was 102.
He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications for long.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Maizbari Hatem Tai High School ground in the upazila after Asr prayer on Thursday.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
28 detained in Rajshahi
Kaliganj Sangbadik Oikya Parishad formed a human chain
Three killed in separate road mishaps
Elderly man found dead at Nalitabari
Covid-19: Two more people die, 704 more infected in 13 districts
Heavy cold paralyses life in Meherpur
Obituary
Elderly woman crushed under train in Bogura


Latest News
Banks to run with 50pc manpower
Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo
WHO: World at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
Bank officials, staff must have vaccine certificates: BB
HC orders to hang fare list at all bus terminals
Bangladesh team eliminated losing to Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi among two injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Burkina Faso President detained at military camp
20 students hospitalised as hunger strike enters fifth day
Light rain likely in parts of country
Most Read News
BNP confusing people on EC bill: Quader
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding due to COVID restrictions
Soccer-Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
Pfizer CEO suggests annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters
UK MP says she was sacked from government over 'Muslimness'
Aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft