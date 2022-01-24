Elderly woman crushed under train in Bogura

BOGURA, Jan 23: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in the district town on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Johora Bewa, 90, wife of late Basir Uddin, a resident of Old Bogura area in the town.

In-Charge of Bogura Railway Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) Aminul Islam said the Santahar-bound Dolanchapa Train hit her in Tinmatha Rail Gate area at around 2:30pm, leaving the woman dead on the spot.

Being informed, Railway police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy, the SI added.







