Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:42 PM
Home Countryside

Minor boy drowns in Dinajpur canal

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Jan 23: A minor boy drowned in a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sajib, 5, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Madhya Noypur Village under Chehelgazi Union in the upazila.
He was a student of play group at Nowbhara Primary School in the area.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Sajib fell in a canal nearby the house in Madhya Noypur Village in the afternoon while playing beside it.
Later, the family members found his body and recovered it from the canal.
Anisur Rahman, uncle of the deceased, confirmed the incident.


