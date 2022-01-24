Cold-hit people get winter clothes in 3 dists

Winter clothes have been distributed among about 10,750 cold-hit destitute people in three districts- Natore, Mymensingh and Narayanganj, in three days.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Blankets were distributed among 500 destitute people in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The upazila administration organized the distribution programme.

Baraigram Upazila Parishad Chairman Dr Siddiqur Rahman Patwari distributed the blankets among the cold-hit people in Majhgaon and Joari unions as chief guest.

Majhgaon Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Alim, Joari UP Chairman Chand Mahmud, President of Upazila Anti Narcotics Committee Abdus Sobhan and Joint Seceretary of Bonpara Municipality Unit of Awami League (AL) Abul Kalam Azad, among others, were also present during the distribution.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Blankets were distributed among 250 helpless people in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Newly elected Chairman of Panchbagh UP Mahbubul Alam Mahbub distributed the blankets among the needy people on the UP complex premises. Local leaders and activists of Panchbagh Union Unit AL and all the UP members were present during the distribution.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: Winter clothes were distributed among about 10,000 cold-hit destitute people in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

Rangdhanu Group organized the distribution programme.

Chairman of the organization Alhaj Rafiqul Islam Rafiq handed over the winter clothes to the helpless people in Naora area under Kayetpara Union.

Director of Rangdhanu Group Mizanur Rahman, Hazi Shafiqul Islam, among others, were also present at that time.










