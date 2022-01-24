Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Cold-hit people get winter clothes in 3 dists

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Our Correspondents

Winter clothes have been distributed among about 10,750 cold-hit destitute people in three districts- Natore, Mymensingh and Narayanganj, in three days.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Blankets were distributed among 500 destitute people in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The upazila administration organized the distribution programme.
Baraigram Upazila Parishad Chairman Dr Siddiqur Rahman Patwari distributed the blankets among the cold-hit people in Majhgaon and Joari unions as chief guest.
Majhgaon Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Alim, Joari UP Chairman Chand Mahmud, President of Upazila Anti Narcotics Committee Abdus Sobhan and Joint Seceretary of Bonpara Municipality Unit of Awami League (AL) Abul Kalam Azad, among others, were also present during the distribution.  
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Blankets were distributed among 250 helpless people in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
Newly elected Chairman of Panchbagh UP Mahbubul Alam Mahbub distributed the blankets among the needy people on the UP complex premises. Local leaders and activists of Panchbagh Union Unit AL and all the UP members were present during the distribution.
RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: Winter clothes were distributed among about 10,000 cold-hit destitute people in Rupganj Upazila of the district on Friday.
Rangdhanu Group organized the distribution programme.
Chairman of the organization Alhaj Rafiqul Islam Rafiq handed over the winter clothes to the helpless people in Naora area under Kayetpara Union.
Director of Rangdhanu Group Mizanur Rahman, Hazi Shafiqul Islam, among others, were also present at that time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
28 detained in Rajshahi
Kaliganj Sangbadik Oikya Parishad formed a human chain
Three killed in separate road mishaps
Elderly man found dead at Nalitabari
Covid-19: Two more people die, 704 more infected in 13 districts
Heavy cold paralyses life in Meherpur
Obituary
Elderly woman crushed under train in Bogura


Latest News
Banks to run with 50pc manpower
Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo
WHO: World at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
Bank officials, staff must have vaccine certificates: BB
HC orders to hang fare list at all bus terminals
Bangladesh team eliminated losing to Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi among two injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Burkina Faso President detained at military camp
20 students hospitalised as hunger strike enters fifth day
Light rain likely in parts of country
Most Read News
BNP confusing people on EC bill: Quader
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding due to COVID restrictions
Soccer-Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
Pfizer CEO suggests annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters
UK MP says she was sacked from government over 'Muslimness'
Aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft