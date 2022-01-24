Video
Home Countryside

Two broken iron bridges pose risk to Bauphal villagers

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Our Correspondent

Two risky bridges in Jouta Village at Bauphal. photo: observer

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Jan 23: Two risky bridges in one kilometre (KM) distance in Bauphal Upazila of the district are causing pubic suffering.
The bridges are located in Purbo Jouta Village under Sadar Union of the Upazila. Locals are passing over the bridges taking life risk.  
Locals complained there has been no initiative by the authorities concerned to repair the bridges. The bridges have been risky for about 12 years.
According to official sources, in 2002 these two iron bridges were constructed over Bauphal-Nawmala Canal in Jouta Village under Ward No. 7 of the Sadar Union. But within few days, slippers got broken, and the bridges got tilted down to turn useless. Later these were not repaired.
But to restore communication, locals raised two bamboo bridges over the broken bridges.
Some students of No.104 Purbo Jouta Government Primary School said, over 100 students are used to cross over these risky bamboo bridges every day; accident can occur anytime.
Locals like Ayub Ali, Rahim Mridha and Shakil said, "We demanded repairing of the bridges soon."
Bauphal Upazila Engineer of LGED (Local Government  Engineering Department) Md Sultan Hossain said, "The matter was not known to me. After inspecting the bridges, necessary measures will be taken soon."


