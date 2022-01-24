Video
Monday, 24 January, 2022
Young girl ‘commits suicide’ in Natore

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Jan 23: A young girl, who attempted to commit suicide along with her mother in Sadar Upazila of the district, died on Saturday.
Deceased Munni was the daughter of former union parishad member of Halsha Union Khorshed Alam. She was a resident of the area.  
Police sources said, Khorshed Alam got married for the second time recently. Hearing the news, his first wife Zaheda Begum and daughter Munni were upset. They took sleeping pills and then hanged themselves from the ceiling of a room in the house.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and rushed to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Munni dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Natore Sadar Police Station Mansur Rahaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken in this connection.


