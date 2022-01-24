Video
Russia ‘plots to install ally’

Uk warns; German navy chief quits over Ukraine comments

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243

LONDON, Jan 23: Britain on Saturday alleged that it had information that Moscow was "looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv" as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine grow.
Tensions have soared in recent weeks as tens of thousands of Russian troops mass on Ukraine's border, along with an arsenal of tanks, fighting vehicles, artillery and missiles.
London said it had seen evidence that several former Ukrainian politicians had maintained links with Russian intelligence services, and that former MP Yevgen Murayev was being considered as a potential leader.
Some of those in contact with Russian intelligence officers were "currently involved in the planning for an attack on Ukraine", the Foreign Office said in a statement, though did not release details of the evidence. A US official called the alleged plot "deeply concerning".
Moscow dismissed the claims as "disinformation", and urged London to "stop spreading nonsense."
"Disinformation circulated by @FCDOGovUK is yet another indication that it is the @NATO Members led by the Anglo-Saxon nations who are escalating tensions around #Ukraine," Russia's foreign ministry said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, The head of the German navy has resigned after coming under fire at home and abroad for saying that Ukraine would never regain the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.
Speaking at an event in New Delhi, India, on Friday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach also said it was important to have Russia on side against China, and suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved "respect".
 "Is Russia really interested in having a tiny strip of Ukraine's soil? No. Or to integrate it in the country? No, this is nonsense.
Putin is probably putting pressure because he knows he can do it and he knows that it splits the European Union," Schoenbach said.    -AFP


