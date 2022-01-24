Video
New head coach happy to have his assistants

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh national football team's head coach Javier Cabrera arrived in Dhaka last week. As the national football team currently has no any international assignment at the moment. So, the new coach has been passing an idle time.
Talking to the reporters on Sunday at the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban, the 37-year coach Javier Cabrera said from now, his job is to visit the clubs of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and see their practice and then select the players from the Premier League to form national team for the March window.
Javier already visited Abahani Club and BFF Elite Football Academy in Kamalapur. BFF is trying to play a FIFA friendly match in March either in home or in abroad. So, the Spanish coach will have to remain busy selecting players for the national team in the March window.
The national team was scheduled to tour Indonesia this month to play FIFA friendly match, but as the tour was canceled, there is no possibility of Bangladesh team to play any international match before March.
The national team's head coach said he has got Masud Parvez Kaiser and Biplob Bhatrachariya  as his his assistants. They have enough experience working with the national team and hoped that the duo would help him selecting players by watching the BPL's match.
This will also be the first time Javier will be managing a national team in his career.     -BSS


