Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

West Indies thrash England in 1st T20

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232

Brandon King (2L) of West Indies is congratulated by Chris Jordan (L) of England after winning the 1st T20I between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on January 22, 2022. photo: AFP

Brandon King (2L) of West Indies is congratulated by Chris Jordan (L) of England after winning the 1st T20I between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on January 22, 2022. photo: AFP

BRIDGETOWN, JAN 23: Jason Holder did the bulk of the damage as England's latest batting collapse paved the way for West Indies' nine-wicket win in the first Twenty20 international in Bridgetown on Saturday.
Towering paceman Holder twice struck with successive deliveries on his Kensington Oval home ground during a format-best return of four for seven as England were dismissed for just 103 following their Ashes woes.
West Indies then cruised to a target of 104 with 17 balls to spare, opener Brandon King finishing on 52 not out as the hosts went 1-0 up in this five-match series.
It was a heartening result for the West Indies, fresh from a 2-1 one-day international series loss at home to Ireland, and now without veteran opener Chris Gayle after a T20 World Cup where they just one of their five matches.
"When it comes to Kensington Oval and Jason Holder, he steps it up," said West Indies captain Kieron Pollard at the presentation ceremony. "He was phenomenal for us.
"We backed it up in the field and the guys really put on a show today."
West Indies faced plenty of criticism after the Ireland series but Pollard added: "Tough times don't last, tough people do... We're sticking together in the dressing room."
England will have little time to ponder their defeat ahead of Sunday's second match, with captain Eoin Morgan admitting: "We didn't seem to adapt well enough. We'll have to come back tomorrow with a fresh game plan because conditions are likely to be similar.
"Trying to get the mindset around risk and reward, we found a challenge today."
For all that Holder was aided by a pitch offering inconsistent bounce and that this was a different format, Saturday's slump was all too reminiscent of the batting collapses that blighted England's recent 4-0 Ashes series loss in Australia.
After Sheldon Cottrell removed opener Jason Roy, who made a hundred in England's lone warm-up match, fellow paceman Holder struck twice in two balls to dismiss Tom Banton and Moeen Ali.
Holder ensured England were bowled out in 19.4 overs as he removed Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid in successive deliveries.
England surpassed their record low T20 total of 80 thanks mainly to an eighth-wicket stand of 36 between Chris Jordan (28) and Rashid (22).
England were without T20 regulars Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes after their Ashes exertions as they fielded a much-changed side.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atletico fight back to stun Valencia
Man City held by Southampton
Australia coach Covid-positive ahead of World Cup qualifier
Pumped-up Nadal, home hero Barty march into Melbourne quarters
New head coach happy to have his assistants
West Indies thrash England in 1st T20
Police-Ansar final match today
Chris Gayle in Dhaka, waiting for Covid-19 report


Latest News
Banks to run with 50pc manpower
Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo
WHO: World at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
Bank officials, staff must have vaccine certificates: BB
HC orders to hang fare list at all bus terminals
Bangladesh team eliminated losing to Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi among two injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Burkina Faso President detained at military camp
20 students hospitalised as hunger strike enters fifth day
Light rain likely in parts of country
Most Read News
BNP confusing people on EC bill: Quader
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding due to COVID restrictions
Soccer-Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
Pfizer CEO suggests annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters
UK MP says she was sacked from government over 'Muslimness'
Aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft