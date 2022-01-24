Police-Ansar final match today

Men's National Baseball Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Ansar will engage in the final of Walton Eighth National Baseball Championship today (Monday) at 11:00 am at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.

The Police boys are the four consecutive times champions while Ansar are the four consecutive time runners-up.

The two moved to the final of the event winning their respective semi-final matches on Sunday at the same venue.

Bangladesh Police won over Dhaka District by 13-04 points in the first semi-final while Ansar defeated Sand Angels Baseball Club by 18-03 points in the second semi-final. On the other hand, Dhaka District placed third with a 6-0 win against Sand Angels Baseball Club in the place decider later.

The winners will be awarded in the award programme after final matches today (Monday). Sponsor Walton's Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn will be the chief guest of the programme.










