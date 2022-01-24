Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 January, 2022, 3:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Men\'s National Baseball

Police-Ansar final match today

Published : Monday, 24 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Sports Reporter

Men's National Baseball Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Ansar will engage in the final of Walton Eighth National Baseball Championship today (Monday) at 11:00 am at the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.
The Police boys are the four consecutive times champions while Ansar are the four consecutive time runners-up.
The two moved to the final of the event winning their respective semi-final matches on Sunday at the same venue.
Bangladesh Police won over Dhaka District by 13-04 points in the first semi-final while Ansar defeated Sand Angels Baseball Club by 18-03 points in the second semi-final. On the other hand, Dhaka District placed third with a 6-0 win against Sand Angels Baseball Club in the place decider later.
The winners will be awarded in the award programme after final matches today (Monday). Sponsor Walton's Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn will be the chief guest of the programme.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atletico fight back to stun Valencia
Man City held by Southampton
Australia coach Covid-positive ahead of World Cup qualifier
Pumped-up Nadal, home hero Barty march into Melbourne quarters
New head coach happy to have his assistants
West Indies thrash England in 1st T20
Police-Ansar final match today
Chris Gayle in Dhaka, waiting for Covid-19 report


Latest News
Banks to run with 50pc manpower
Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo
WHO: World at 'critical juncture' in COVID pandemic
Bank officials, staff must have vaccine certificates: BB
HC orders to hang fare list at all bus terminals
Bangladesh team eliminated losing to Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi among two injured in missile attack in Saudi Arabia
Burkina Faso President detained at military camp
20 students hospitalised as hunger strike enters fifth day
Light rain likely in parts of country
Most Read News
BNP confusing people on EC bill: Quader
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding due to COVID restrictions
Soccer-Messi back in PSG squad, Mbappe fit for Reims game
Pfizer CEO suggests annual COVID vaccine rather than frequent boosters
UK MP says she was sacked from government over 'Muslimness'
Aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Folk artist of Uttarakhand perform during a tableaux press preview
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft