

Chris Gayle in Dhaka, waiting for Covid-19 report

After arriving in Dhaka, he underwent a Covid-19 test and if he returns negative he will be able to play for the franchise in the second match.

Gayle was scheduled to arrive on Monday. But after getting the connecting flight, Gayle, popularly called as Universe Boss didn't delay his journey.

Gayle, unarguably the big name of T20 cricket, set foot in Dhaka around 11AM today and is now staying in team hotel.

Announcing his arrival in a video message, Gayle said, "Fortune Barishal. It's Chris Gayle, Universe Boss. Thanks for having me; I'm looking forward to meet each and everyone," the Jamaican said.

Gayle might be in the twilight of his career at 42 years of age, but he still is the biggest attraction for franchise cricket. The cricketer said he was looking forward to doing great things with his new team.

"I'm looking forward to great things; congrats on the first win. Wish you guys all the very best in the next game. I'm going to join you guys. Universe Boss will do his thing," Gayle, who this didn't put his name for IPL auction, said.

Barishal got off to a good start, defeating Chattogram Challengers by four wickets in the opening match of BPL. However Barishal will take on Minister Group Dhaka tomorrow (Monday).

The franchise has confirmed Gayle's availability in the next game if he comes back Covid-19 negative.

"As per the tournament rules, Gayle will be able to play tomorrow if he receives a negative corona report," a Barishal statement said. -BSS











